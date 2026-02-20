Sony has recently released an original sports animated film, GOAT, blending heartfelt storytelling with stunning visuals. With an $80-$90 million budget, the film was released on February 11 and has received a strong response from audiences so far. Backed by high critical praise and positive word of mouth, the film has earned $55.7 million worldwide (including $39.6 million coming from North America). While it is nowhere near the highest-grossing animated films for the distributors, its early success highlights that original animated movies can still perform well even if they are not produced by Disney.

In this story, we take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Sony Pictures Animation films at the worldwide box office (based on Box Office Mojo).

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Director – Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

– Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Rotten Tomatoes Score – 95%

– 95% Where to Watch – Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video

– Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video Box Office Gross – $690.8 million

In the film, Miles Morales (Spider-Man) embarks on a multiverse adventure with Gwen Stacy, also known as Spider-Gwen. Along the way, he meets a team of Spider-People led by Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099), voiced by Oscar Isaac, and known as the Spider-Society. However, he comes into conflict with them over how to handle a new threat, the Spot (voiced by Schwartzman).

2. The Smurfs (2011)

Director – Raja Gosnell

– Raja Gosnell Rotten Tomatoes Score – 21%

– 21% Where to Watch – Paramount+, Apple TV, Prime Video

– Paramount+, Apple TV, Prime Video Box Office Gross – $563.8 million

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Smurfs follows the tiny blue Smurfs as they are chased out of their village by the evil wizard Gargamel and tumble from their magical world into New York City.

3. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Director – Genndy Tartakovsky

– Genndy Tartakovsky Rotten Tomatoes Score – 62%

– 62% Where to Watch – Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $541.5 million

The third film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, follows Dracula as he falls in love with a ship captain named Ericka while on a luxury cruise vacation with his family and friends. However, he soon discovers that she is the great-granddaughter of his arch-nemesis, Abraham Van Helsing.

4. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Director – Genndy Tartakovsky

– Genndy Tartakovsky Rotten Tomatoes Score – 57%

– 57% Where to Watch – Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $475.1 million

The second installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania 2 follows Dracula and his friends as they try to bring out the monster side of his half-human, half-vampire grandson in order to prevent Mavis from leaving the hotel.

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Director – Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman

– Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman Rotten Tomatoes Score – 97%

– 97% Where to Watch – Prime Video, Apple TV

– Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $394.8 million

The film follows Miles as he becomes the new Spider-Man and teams up with other Spider-People from parallel universes to save his world from the Kingpin.

