Sony’s latest animated release, GOAT, featuring a plucky goat with a basketball (roarball in the film) dream, delivered a strong debut over the President’s Day weekend. It ranked second among the top-performing titles in North America, marking one of the biggest openings for an original, non-Disney animated film.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

In North America, GOAT earned $7 million on Friday, followed by $11.8 million on Saturday (Valentine’s Day) and $8.3 million on Sunday, bringing its three-day weekend total to $27.2 million. With an additional $7.9 million on President’s Day, the four-day total reached $35.1 million. The film’s total now stands at $38 million at the domestic market.

Internationally, GOAT added $16.1 million, pushing its worldwide total to $54.1 million. Its global opening marks the biggest debut for an original animated film since Pixar’s Coco (2017).

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $38 million

International – $16.1 million

Total – $54.1 million

Disney Pixar’s Elio Recorded The Worst Opening in Studio History

Disney Pixar’s Elio, on the other hand, had a disappointing start following its June 18 release in North America. The film earned $20.8 million in its opening weekend from 3,750 theaters, averaging $5,557 per screen, while marking the worst-ever debut for a Pixar film.

Although it was projected to open at $25- $30 million, the film faced tough competition from holdovers such as 28 Years Later and How to Train Your Dragon. Despite positive reviews, the movie failed to recoup its massive $150- $200 million production budget, finishing with only $154.2 million worldwide.

GOAT vs Elio: Contrasting Opening Weekend Performances

GOAT and Elio’s contrasting opening weekends underscore different market dynamics. Sony’s animated release benefited from the post-holiday slow market that doesn’t see many big releases. Meanwhile, Elio faced strong competition and became a box-office dud.

GOAT, with an $80-$90 million budget, is already heading towards profitability, thanks to its strong domestic performance and a steady international presence.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office: Beats Tom Holland’s Far From Home, Now Chasing Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News