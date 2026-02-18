Amazon MGM’s recent political documentary about the current US First Lady, Melania, made headlines for a solid $7.1 million opening in North America, marking the highest ever theatrical debut for a non-concert documentary. It has since grossed $15.6 million domestically, making it a respectable performer among some of the recent documentaries, but far from all-time earners.

However, political documentaries rarely earn huge numbers due to their niche audiences, unlike typical concert films. That said, here are the top 10 highest-grossing political documentaries of all time at the North American box office (based on Box Office Mojo).

1. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

Director – Michael Moore

– Michael Moore Rotten Tomatoes Score – 82%

– 82% Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV

– Prime Video, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV US Box Office Gross – $119 million

Made on a $6 million budget, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 ranks number 1 on this list. The docu-film offers Moore’s perspective on the aftermath of the US following the infamous 9/11 attacks. It also explores how the Bush Administration allegedly used the tragic event to push forward its political agenda for unjust wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

2. 2016: Obama’s America (2012)

Director – Dinesh D’Souza and John Sullivan

– Dinesh D’Souza and John Sullivan Rotten Tomatoes Score – 27%

– 27% Streaming On – Apple TV, YouTube Movies

– Apple TV, YouTube Movies US Box Office Gross: $33.4 million

Made on a $2.5 million budget, this docu-film is based on Dinesh D’Souza’s books The Roots of Obama’s Rage and Obama’s America: Unmasking the American Dream. The film provides a strongly right-wing critique of then-President Barack Obama.

3. Sicko (2007)

Director – Michael Moore

– Michael Moore Rotten Tomatoes Score – 91%

– 91% Streaming On – YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix

– YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix US Box Office Gross: $24.5 million

Michael Moore’s 2007 political documentary Sicko focuses on the United States healthcare system, particularly the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries.

4. An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Director – Davis Guggenheim

– Davis Guggenheim Rotten Tomatoes Score – 93%

– 93% Streaming On – Apple TV, Prime Video

– Apple TV, Prime Video US Box Office Gross: $24.1 million

This 2006 documentary film follows former vice president of the United States Al Gore and his campaign to educate people about global warming. The film features a slide show that, by Gore’s own estimate, he has presented over 1,000 times to audiences worldwide.

5. Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Director – Michael Moore

– Michael Moore Rotten Tomatoes Score – 95%

– 95% Streaming On – Tubi, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Tubi, Prime Video, Apple TV US Box Office Gross: $21.5 million

Another documentary directed by Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, explores what Moore suggests are the primary causes of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and other acts of gun violence in the United States. The film examines the social and cultural environment surrounding the tragedy, while also challenging common public opinions and assumptions about gun violence.

6. Melania (2026)

Director – Brett Ratner

– Brett Ratner Rotten Tomatoes Score – 11%

– 11% Streaming On – Theaters

– Theaters US Box Office Gross: $15.6 million

Melania follows the life of Melania Trump, the current first lady of the United States, during the 20 days leading up to her husband Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

7. America: Imagine the World Without Her (2014)

Director – Dinesh D’Souza, John Sullivan

– Dinesh D’Souza, John Sullivan Rotten Tomatoes Score – 8%

– 8% Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV, Tubi

– Prime Video, Apple TV, Tubi US Box Office Gross: $14.4 million

This controversial documentary, America: Imagine the World Without Her, is based on Dinesh D’Souza’s book of the same name. It serves as a follow-up to his earlier film, 2016: Obama’s America. In the documentary, D’Souza argues that parts of American history are unfairly and negatively portrayed by liberals, and he attempts to counter that narrative by highlighting what he views as the nation’s positive achievements.

8. Capitalism: A Love Story (2009)

Director – Michael Moore

– Michael Moore Rotten Tomatoes Score – 74%

– 74% Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV, Starz

– Prime Video, Apple TV, Starz US Box Office Gross: $14.3 million

Michael Moore’s Capitalism: A Love Story focuses on the 2008 financial crisis and the government’s recovery efforts. In the film, Moore criticizes the U.S. economic system and modern capitalism.

9. RGB (2018)

Director – Julie Cohen, Betsy West

– Julie Cohen, Betsy West Rotten Tomatoes Score – 93%

– 93% Streaming On – YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV

– YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV US Box Office Gross: $14 million

The film focuses on the life and career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States after Sandra Day O’Connor.

10. Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (2016)

Director – Bruce Schooley, Dinesh D’Souza

– Bruce Schooley, Dinesh D’Souza Rotten Tomatoes Score – 4%

– 4% Streaming On – Apple TV

– Apple TV US Box Office Gross: $13 million

The film, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, is a 2016 political documentary about then–then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and presents a critique of the Democratic Party.

