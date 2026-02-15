Amazon MGM’s docu-film Melania has now outgrossed a controversial 2014 film by political commentator Dinesh D’Souza in North America. Directed by Brett Ratner, the movie about Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, was released on January 30. It is currently playing in 1,204 theaters across the region.

Melania Box Office Performance So Far

With a $40 million budget and limited promotion, Melania has earned $14.9 million worldwide, per The Numbers. North America makes up almost the entire total, with $14.7 million, and internationally, the movie has collected around $176,000 from its limited overseas release.

Melania Box Office Summary

North America – $14.7 million

International – $176,000

Worldwide – $14.9 million

The film initially opened in 1,778 theaters in the region, and its screen count increased to 2,003 in its second weekend. However, on Friday, marking its third weekend at the box office, it lost nearly 800 screens. The film earned close to $11 million in its debut weekend but saw a 67% drop in its second weekend, collecting $3.5 million.

Comparison With America: Imagine The World Without Her

Melania has now surpassed Dinesh D’Souza’s right-wing documentary America: Imagine the World Without Her. Based on his book of the same name, the film followed his earlier release, 2016: Obama’s America. Made on a $5 million budget, it earned $14.4 million domestically. Melania has now crossed that figure.

Melania Rotten Tomatoes Score

The film’s Rotten Tomatoes scores reveal a sharp divide between critics and audiences. The Tomatometer score stands at just 8% from 50 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is near-perfect at 99% based on more than 1,000 verified ratings.

Melania Plot

Directed by Brett Ratner, Melania follows the life of Melania Trump, the current first lady of the United States, during the 20 days leading up to her husband Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

