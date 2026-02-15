Sony’s latest animation release, GOAT, has defied industry projections with a strong opening on Friday, November 13, in North America. Even though original animations face a tough time selling tickets without the Disney banner, this Tyree Dillihay-directed sports comedy movie has generated strong buzz through positive word of mouth and wide theatrical release in the region.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

Made on an estimated budget of $80-$90 million, the film earned $7.1 million on Friday, including $1 million from Thursday previews. The film, running across 3,863 theaters, earned a per-screen average of $1,837 on its first day, as per Box Office Mojo. Internationally, the film’s haul stands at $30K from its limited release in two overseas territories – the Czech Republic and the UK.

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $7.1 million

International – $30K

Worldwide – $7.13 million

Industry hopes are now high that the strong Friday debut will translate into increased walk-up ticket sales over the Valentine’s Day holiday weekend. GOAT is expected to earn around $20-$23 million in its opening weekend.

Early Rotten Tomatoes Score For GOAT

The movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics, earning a 79% Tomatometer score based on 58 reviews. The audience score will be available after the film’s release this Friday.

GOAT: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The ensemble voice cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson, and Stephen Curry, among others.

The film follows an anthropomorphic goat named Will Harris, who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Solo Mio North America Box Office: Angel Studios’ $4M Rom-Com Breaks Even In Just 7 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News