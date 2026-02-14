Angel Studios’ first romantic release, Solo Mio, has reached its break-even mark within a week of release. Directed by Chuck and Dan Kinnane, the film opened in North America last Friday, on February 6, and has not yet been released internationally. It has ranked among the top 2 performing titles in the region for the past 5 consecutive days.

Solo Mio Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $4 million budget, Solo Mio has grossed $10.5 million in North America, per Box Office Mojo. The movie ranks just below Sam Raimi’s horror movie, Send Help, in daily performance. Still, with Valentine’s Day approaching, the film is drawing strong audience interest across the region.

After a $7 million opening weekend, the film has remained steady through the week. It earned about $770K on Thursday and dropped only 6% on Friday with $723K. Industry estimates suggest a film needs to earn 2.5 times its budget to break even, and Solo Mio has now comfortably crossed the $10 million mark.

Solo Mio Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

Solo Mio follows the story of a stranded groom, left heartbroken in Rome after a wedding disaster. His ruined honeymoon is transformed by a determined local and a few meddling travelers, proving that sometimes heartbreak is just the beginning.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, Solo Mio currently holds around a 79% critics rating, while audiences have given it a 96% score—the highest for a romantic comedy.

