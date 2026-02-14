Margot Robbie’s upcoming romantic release, Wuthering Heights, could mark the biggest box office opening in North America in 2026 so far. Directed by Emerald Fennell and adapted from Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name, the film earned the highest Thursday preview total among four scheduled releases.

Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights Leads Thursday Preview Box Office

With an $80 million production budget, Wuthering Heights earned an impressive $3 million in Thursday previews, per The Numbers. In comparison, Sony’s animation GOAT earned $1 million, Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101 collected $1.01 million, and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die scored $450,000 in previews.

How Wuthering Heights’ Preview Earnings Compare With Other Romantic Releases

What’s more, the film’s preview numbers are higher than Sydney Sweeney’s latest thriller blockbuster, The Housemaid. When compared to other popular romantic titles, Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ranks relatively lower.

Fifty Shades of Grey – $8.6 million The Fault in Our Stars – $8.2 million It Ends With Us – $7 million Twilight – $7 million Fifty Shades Darker – $5.7 million Fifty Shades Freed – $5.6 million The Lost City – $2.5 million The Housemaid – $2.2 million

Wuthering Heights Opening Weekend Box Office Projections & Budget Recovery

However, this should not be a major point of concern. Industry projections estimate a massive $40-$50 million opening weekend, which would mark the biggest debut of Fennell’s directorial career.

Backed by Warner Bros., Wuthering Heights is also expected to perform well in overseas markets. This suggests it may not struggle to recover its budget and reach the $200 million break-even mark.

Wuthering Heights Rotten Tomatoes Score

Both critics and audiences have responded positively. Based on 227 reviews, the film holds a 64% Tomatometer score, and from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter score.

Wuthering Heights Storyline & Cast

Set against the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

