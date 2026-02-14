Sony Pictures’ upcoming animated sports drama GOAT is scheduled for a wide-scale release across 3,867 theaters in North America this Friday. Such a large theater count is unusual for a non-Disney animated movie, but Sony appears to be capitalizing on a market that is currently focused on family movies. That trend is evident from GOAT’s Thursday preview numbers, which offer hope for a successful theatrical run this weekend.

GOAT Thursday Preview Box Office & Budget Details

Made on around $80-$90 million budget, GOAT earned $1 million in Thursday previews, per The Numbers. Among the four new movies releasing this weekend, the animated sports comedy film ranked third in preview earnings, behind Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights ($3 million) and Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101($1.01million).

Based on Thursday’s preview numbers, the Caleb McLaughlin starrer is estimated to earn around $15–$20 million in its opening weekend.

Compared to other animated films’ preview numbers, GOAT ranks at the bottom.

Elemental – $2.4 million The Wild Robot – $2 million Sing 2 – $1.6 million Encanto – $1.5 million Migration – $1.5 million Dog Man – $1.4 million The Bad Guys – $1.1 million

The movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics, earning a 79% Tomatometer score based on 58 reviews. The audience score will be available after the film’s release this Friday.

GOAT Plot & Cast

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the film follows an anthropomorphic goat named Will Harris, who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

The ensemble voice cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson, and Stephen Curry, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Valentine’s Day Box Office: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies On February 14 – From Fifty Shades Of Grey To Deadpool

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News