Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you must be wondering which movie you should enjoy with your partner. Given there are so many romantic films out there, it can be hard to figure out which one to watch. So here’s a list of six romantic titles that you can enjoy on the special day with your partner. These films include Titanic and The Notebook, among others.

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Director – Michel Gondry

– Michel Gondry IMDb rating – 8.3/10

– 8.3/10 Streaming On – Hulu

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind mixes romance with science fiction elements. It follows a couple, played by Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, as they go through memory erasure after a breakup. The film was a critical and commercial success and remains a delightful watch.

2. Titanic (1997)

Director – James Cameron

– James Cameron IMDb rating – 8.0/10

– 8.0/10 Streaming On – Disney+

No romantic movie list is ever complete without the mention of Titanic. This James Cameron-directed disaster romantic drama fictionalizes the real-life sinking of the RMS Titanic. The film made Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet overnight stars. It was a massive critical and commercial success and received 14 Oscar nominations. It took home 11 of them in different categories, including Best Picture.

3. La La Land (2016)

Director – Damein Chazelle

– Damein Chazelle IMDb rating – 8.0/10

– 8.0/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

La La Land beautifully blends musical drama with a romantic story. It showcases two people in love with each other who are also pursuing their respective careers. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the lead roles, and their performances are hard to miss. Just like Titanic, the film received 14 nominations at the Academy Awards. You can revisit the film this Valentine’s Day.

4. The Notebook (2004)

Director – Nick Cassavetes

– Nick Cassavetes IMDb rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Streaming On – HBO Max

The Notebook is one of the earliest romantic drama films from the 2000s that exploded in Hollywood. It’s the second film in the list to star Ryan Gosling. The plot revolves around a young couple falling for each other in the 1940s. It met with moderate success during its release. But the film has amassed a cult following over the years. Don’t skip it this time around, and you won’t be disappointed.

5. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Director – Joe Wright

– Joe Wright IMDb rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Pride & Prejudice is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s namesake 1813 novel. It’s directed by debutant Joe Wright and is set during the Victorian era. The film stars Keira Knightley and focuses on five sisters going through many changes in their lives. It’s an essential Valentine’s watch for a lot of people.

6. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Director – Sharon Maguire

– Sharon Maguire IMDb rating – 6.8/10

– 6.8/10 Streaming On – HBO Max

Bridget Jones’s Diary is a loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. The film stars Renee Zellweger as a British woman who becomes a part of a love triangle. It has some breezy writing, strong performances, and an overall fun vibe. The film is surely going to uplift your mood. So give it a watch this Valentine’s Day.

