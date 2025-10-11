Keira Knightley is back on the screens, but this time in a psychological thriller drama, The Woman in Cabin 10. From Pride and Prejudice to Pirates of the Caribbean, she has done a variety of movies in her career. However, this time she has featured in a thriller film that has been an adaptation of Ruth Ware’s 2016 novel of the same name. Ever since the trailer was released, it has generated considerable buzz. Now that the film has premiered on Netflix, here are three reasons why you shouldn’t miss it.

1. A Chilling Plot That Keeps You Guessing

Based on Ruth Ware’s novel and directed by Simone Stone, the film revolves around Lo Blacklock, a journalist who has a troubled past. She gets invited to report on the maiden cruise of a luxury yacht. One night, she sees a person falling or getting pushed overboard. When she tells it, nobody believes her, everyone tries to convince her that nobody like her description exists. Following this, she begins to dig to find out what’s really happening.

Keira Knightley stars in The Woman in Cabin 10. Premiering in 12 HOURS. pic.twitter.com/vDDygpcuIq — Netflix (@netflix) October 9, 2025

2. Keira Knightley Steers The Ship With Her Stellar Performance

After Pirates of the Caribbean, Keira Knightley is back on the high seas with this psychological movie. The film solely depends on Keira’s excellence. She mostly succeeds in delivering a believable performance. She portrays different layers of emotions, from vulnerability to fierce determination to know what’s happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudio Marcelo Reis (@claudiomarceloreis)

Apart from Keira, the film features an ensemble cast, including Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, and Kaya Scodelario. All of the cast members held the ground of the movie from sinking into the sea. It had its highs and lows, but the actors will ensure that you stay glued to your screen until the end.

3. Twists, Turns & A Finale You Won’t See Coming

The most important part of this movie is the set. The cruise, the sea, and the islands add most of the suspense. It has its twists and turns and revelations that will make one’s jaw drop. The plot might leave you a little diverted sometimes, but director Simone Stone’s direction will make you return to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOB GEOR LATEST (@bob_geor_latest_movies_series)

The movie, The Woman in Cabin 10, has its flaws, but given its suspense, twists, and psychological meandering, and Keira’s performance, you should definitely stream this once on Netflix. It might leave you with a feeling like watching Glass Onion.

The Woman In Cabin 10 Trailer

