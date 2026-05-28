Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is winding down its second week on a steady note. While Mudassar Aziz’s directorial is facing competition from newer releases like Chand Mera Dil, it has brought Sara Ali Khan a major personal milestone at the box office.

The romantic comedy is currently eyeing the 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. More importantly, it is just 9.5 crore away from surpassing the final India lifetime collections of Sara Ali Khan‘s last major theatrical release, Metro In Dino, which wrapped its domestic run at 56.3 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 13

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned 1.33 crore on the second Wednesday, May 27. Including Wednesday’s collection, the total net collection of the romantic comedy in India stands at 46.8 crore. The film is very close to hitting the 50 crore mark in India.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Day 8: 1.71 crore

Day 9: 3.13 crore

Day 10: 3.75 crore

Day 11: 1.41 crore

Day 12: 1.72 crore

Day 13: 1.33 crore

Total: 46.8 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget

With a 78% direct budget recovery from theatrical windows, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is safely out of the red when factoring in non-theatrical revenues (satellite, music, and digital streaming rights). The film is mounted on a reported budget of 60 crore.

Sara Ali Khan’s last theatrical release, Metro…In Dino earned 56.3 crore at the box office. Her latest romantic comedy is less than 10 crore away from surpassing this number.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 13 days.

India Net Collection: 46.8 crore

India Gross Collection: 55.22 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Budget recovery: 78%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 62.87 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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