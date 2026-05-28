Ananya Panday is quietly scripting a highly impressive number game at the domestic ticket windows! While the internet routinely gets caught up in social media following, trolls, and more, the Gehraiyaan actress has been steadily assembling a rock-solid filmography. Currently, she is basking in the steady weekday glory of Vivek Soni’s youth-centric romantic drama Chand Mera Dil.

Alongside rising star Lakshya, Ananya has successfully hooked Gen-Z and college squads. But beyond the immediate numbers, this musical love story is on the verge of unlocking a massive, career-defining milestone for its leading lady.

Ananya Panday Box Office

With her current film, Ananya Panday is only 5.20 crore away from entering the prestigious 400 crore Club in India across a lifetime total of 7 theatrical releases! Yes, considering her choices of film have been youth-centric, this number is celebratory!

Highest Grossing Film Of Ananya’s Career

The highest-grossing film of Ananya’s career is, interestingly, Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. In fact, that is the first and the only 100 crore grosser of her career, followed by Kesari Chapter 2, which missed the 100 crore mark, bringing 94.48 crore at the box office!

Ever since her grand debut in 2019, with Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday has balanced her filmography with multi-starrer commercial blockbusters, small-town comedies, and experimental youth dramas.

Check out the lifetime collections of all the films of Ananya Panday’s career (India Net Collection).

Student Of The Year 2: 70.66 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh: 45.47 crore Liger Hindi: 21.15 crore Dream Girl 2: 105 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 39.15 crore Chand Mera Dil: 18.96 crore* (in 6 days)

Total: 394.87 crore

With Chand Mera Dil, the actress will finally enter the 400 crore club of her career innings. The actress will next be seen in the second season of Prime Video’s Call Me Bae!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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