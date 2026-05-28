Bollywood is gearing up for a David Dhawan romantic comedy and the expectations are sky high. Varun Dhawan led Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is releasing in theatres worldwide on June 5, 2026. It also marks a big opportunity for the leading co-heroine, Mrunal Thakur, who can score a double-digit hat-trick on day 1. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is enjoying good on-ground buzz!

The ticket windows are congested, but there are limited options in the comedy genre. Bhooth Bangla is close to concluding its run, while Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is witnessing only a decent response. David Dhawan’s directorial could be the next big thing at the box office.

The trailer opened to a positive response. Even the songs are garnering favorable reactions. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona hai has the potential to clock a double-digit opening. It is also arriving in a direct box office clash with Bobby Deol‘s Bandar, but is likely to remain the #1 choice of cine-goers.

Can it score an opening day hat-trick for Mrunal Thakur?

2019 was the lucky year for Mrunal Thakur, who delivered back-to-back double-digit openers with Super 30 and Batla House. Varun Dhawan co-starrer could be her big opportunity to score a hat-trick with a 10 crore+ opening, after almost 6 years.

Currently, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai confirmed to land as Mrunal Thakur’s 3rd highest opener in Hindi cinema. But only time will tell if it manages to join the double-digit club.

Check out the highest openers of Meunal Thakur at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Batla House: 15.55 crore Super 30: 11.75 crore Son Of Sardaar 2: 7.25 crore Jersey: 4 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.25 crore

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