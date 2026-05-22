Bandar Trailer Review: Bobby Deol & Anurag Kashyap Flip The Coin

There are trailers that sell a film. And then there are trailers that sell a debate. Bandar belongs to the latter category! At a time when social media verdicts arrive faster than court judgments and public opinion often chooses a side before facts arrive, Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap’s trailer asks an uncomfortable question: What happens when the accused insists he is innocent? And more importantly, are we ready to hear him out?

The trailer opens like a conventional social thriller but quickly reveals its true intentions. What initially appears to be a whodunit story might grow into a layered conflict about perception, power, truth, and the dangerous grey areas in between.

If Bandar trailer is anything to go by, this might be one of the most uncomfortable conversations society is not ready for! If there is one thing the trailer gets bang on right, it is Bobby Deol’s screen presence. He spends most of the trailer looking exhausted, cornered, angry, confused, and desperately defensive.

Bobby Deol‘s repeated cries of Maine kuch nahi kiya generate empathy but with a certain doubt! Is he guilty? Is he not? And that ambiguity becomes the trailer’s biggest strength. Is he innocent? Is he manipulating everyone? Is he a victim? Or is he simply better at playing one? The trailer refuses to answer. Thankfully.

At this point, asking Anurag Kashyap to direct morally straightforward cinema would probably violate his creative genius! The filmmaker appears completely at home here, constructing a narrative where every character seems capable of being both victim and perpetrator, depending on which side of the story you’re hearing. It is tense, uncomfortable, and deliberately unsettling. Nobody appears entirely trustworthy. Nobody appears entirely innocent. And that uncertainty keeps the trailer gripping throughout.

The trailer never suggests that women should not be believed. Instead, it seems interested in exploring something equally uncomfortable: what happens when allegations, perceptions, evidence, and public narratives collide? So what happens when ‘No Means No’ collides with ‘Maine Kuch Nahi Kiya’ with equal intensity? We will have to wait for the film to arrive in the theaters on June 4, 2026.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi!

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