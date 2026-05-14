Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Bandar has already created curiosity with its intense teaser featuring Bobby Deol in a never-before-seen look. The makers are building up the buzz with the release of the first song, Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai. The first track of the crime thriller gives audiences a deeper look into the emotional and dangerous world of Bobby Deol’s character.

The film’s teaser had already sparked intense conversations on social media with Bobby Deol’s wild retro-rockstar avatar, gritty visuals, emotional chaos, and the dark, unpredictable world created by the makers.

Bobby Deol’s Intense Chemistry Stands Out

Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai blends soft romance with emotional darkness. The visuals show Bobby Deol’s character falling deeper into a complicated relationship that slowly turns destructive. His chemistry in the song has especially caught viewers’ attention online.

The track also presents a more vulnerable side of Bobby’s character. Even though the melody sounds emotional and soothing, the visuals hint that things may not stay calm for long in the film’s story.

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Vishal Mishra Continues His Romantic Music Streak

Vishal Mishra continues his phenomenal streak in romantic music, having delivered beloved tracks like Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, Tum Ho Toh in Saiyaara, and Deewaniyat. With his soulful voice and emotionally rich compositions, he once again creates a song that instantly connects with listeners and lingers long after it ends.

About The Film

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar marks his first collaboration with Bobby Deol. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad in important roles. Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the movie promises an emotionally intense story set against a backdrop of fame, scandal, and public downfall.

Produced by Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

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