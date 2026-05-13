Alia Bhatt made another striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026, and this time, it was her elegant blend of global glamour and desi charm that caught everyone’s attention. Walking down the red carpet for the opening ceremony, the actress chose a dreamy peach gown, adding an Indian touch. Here’s a detailed decode of what outfit she wore and how she styled her first look

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Opening Ceremony Look

The Bollywood diva got a second opportunity to walk down the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her brand, L’Oréal Paris, and she is making every hour count. Alia Bhatt chose to slay in a dreamy bustier-cut, peachy blush pink, body-fitted gown from Tamara Ralph’s collection. The gown gave a sculpted fit to her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She completed the look with a matching colored, stone-studded neckpiece encrusted with diamonds. She paired it with diamond studs and kept her makeup soft and minimal with coral-peach-colored blush, layers of mascara, and a nude lip shade. Alia Bhatt added curls to her hair to make it bouncy. Apart from the structured corset-fit gown, what grabbed the most attention in her outfit was the dupatta she wore as a scarf, bringing back the desi-ness on the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt’s First Look From Cannes 2026

For the first event, Alia Bhatt wore something extraordinary. She wore a beautiful white gown that was hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi, paying homage to the Riviera on the gown from Yash Patil’s couture collection. She completed the look with yellow diamond studs, minimal makeup, glossy pink lips, and hair tied up in a bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Interestingly, both of Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 looks have been styled by Rhea Kapoor, who has carefully balanced classic elegance with modern drama. While the actress has already delivered two memorable fashion moments at the festival, fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether she has more looks planned for the days ahead.

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