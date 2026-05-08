Netflix’s popular fashion comedy series Emily in Paris was released in 2020 and has had a successful run ever since. With having finished five installments already, the Lily Collins starrer will be entering its sixth season soon.

The last season featured Emily embarking on an adventure in Rome, where she turned down a reputable job at House of Muratori, chose to walk away from her comfortable life with Marcello in Solitano, and returned to her home city, Paris. In the sixth season, Emily’s story will continue in two new cities—Greece and Monaco. She is single now, and we will have to wait and see where life takes her next.

In addition to the interesting plotlines in Emily in Paris, what intrigues fans is the spectacular fashion. No matter what the situation, Emily and her girl tribe, including Sylvie Grateau (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park), are always seen dressed in top-notch couture.

As we await the sixth season, we take a deep dive into some of Lily’s best fashion moments on the show so far.

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1. A Beautiful Belle In Black

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At the fragrance party hosted by Antonie in Season 1, Lily was seen in a chic strapless black tulle dress. Her half-tied wavy hairdo adds a perfect touch of casualness to this otherwise formal attire. The solid black look is enhanced by Lily’s dark red lipstick and a simple golden pendant around her neck. The actress looked straight out of a classic 50s Hollywood movie and emulated the elegance of the late legendary star Audrey Hepburn. Wouldn’t you agree?

2. A Vision In Black, Orange & Blue

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With this look, Lily certainly proves the phrase ‘less is more.’ Seen in a simple yet fashionable black full-sleeve block dress with hints of orange and baby blue patterns in it, the actress looked comfortable and chic. Her dress is paired with matching orange heels and a slick, wavy hairdo that complements her overall look. And we love the bright orange lipstick that complements Lily’s effortless style!

3. Chic In Chanel

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French fashion without Chanel is like Sherlock without Watson! Lily did justice to Chane’s legacy by wearing a gorgeous mint-green coat from the popular label. The coat has been teamed with a green plaid skirt and a matching crop top. This look probably would have been great on its own. But what makes it stand out is the neck scarf Lily is seen wearing, which adds that extra fashionable touch to the look. And don’t miss the chic bucket hat and the apple green handbag that go perfectly with the actress’s overall ensemble.

4. A Yesteryear Diva

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With this look, Lily’s character Emily proves that no one can do summers in Paris as fashionably as she can! The actress looks vibrant in this delicate white and red polka-dotted dress (heart-shaped), as she shares a toast with bestie Mindy. Her look is further enhanced by the lovely bouffant hairdo, which is accessorized with a white headband. The look is completed with red tie-up heels, making Lily look like a true-blue yesteryear star!

5. Bringing Patterns Back

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The actress brought patterns back in vogue with this outfit! She is seen dressed in a pale aqua blue and white striped dress. What adds the extra spunk to her look is the yellow and taupe vintage-patterned trench coat, which has been paired with matching heels. The silk scarf around her head and the mod-style sunglasses are the perfect additions to her look. Chef’s kiss!

6. And It Was All Yellow

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This look of Lily’s screams summertime comfort, and how! The actress channeled her summer vibe in this cute butter-yellow printed top and skirt from Gannai. Lily’s ensemble is accessorized with a thick black belt that truly adds an element of chic to her otherwise casual look. And the printed yellow bag is the perfect addition, subtly complementing the attire without coming across as too matchy-matchy.

7. A Hint of Pink in Green

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Now this ensemble redefines chic in a very bold yet classy way. Lily is a vision in this bright green mid-length coat, which she is wearing with a pink and green striped polo t-shirt and a checkered A-line mini skirt. Her look is completed with a dark green top-handle handbag and a matching belt. We love wavy short hairdo that finish Lily’s look in style!

8. Lady In Red & Black

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Who says you need to be bold in order to be fashionable? With this look, Lily proves that a simple ensemble can very much look stylish if put together in the right way. The actress is seen in a printed V-neck top, worn with black flared pants. The look is made extra chic with the added thick brown belt and matching platform heels. Bravo!

9. Checkered Chic

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What better way to enjoy summertime than by the pool, right? And when it’s in such a cool outfit, you’re bound to have more fun! Lily’s look screams summertime bliss, as she is seen in a green-and-white checkered bikini top and skirt. Her look is completed with chic cat-eye glasses, bright red lips, and a stylish half-done bouffant with a front fringe. Perfect!

10. Gaga Over Green

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It looks like green is Lily’s favorite color, as she serves us fashion goals yet again. The actress looks adorable in this floral-printed short jumpsuit, paired with a short, full-sleeved pink shrug. The green-and-white checkered handbag is just what the look needed to become extra quirky!

We are eagerly waiting to see Lily’s fashion game in season 6 and are sure she will impress viewers yet again with her memorable attire.

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