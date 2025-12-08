Amongst the many romantic comedy series, Emily in Paris has stood out in recent times. It has everything the audience wants to see on repeat. The Netflix show starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper is all set to release all 10 of the brand-new episodes of its fifth season on December 18, 2025.

While the focus of Emily’s story remains in Paris, she will be seen on an adventure in Rome this season with her new love interest and fan-favorite Marcello. Expect fashion, travel, drama, friendships, and romance. Here’s which cast and characters have been a part of its journey over the seasons.

Emily In Paris: Cast & Character Guide Of Netflix Series

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Emily is a marketing executive from Chicago who moves to Paris to pursue her big dreams. She is ambitious, bubbly, and relentless. She faces a lot of ups and downs as she deals with corporate life, challenges, friction in her personal life, changing friendships, romantic hurdles, and new experiences.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Sylvie is the owner of Agence Grateau and Emily’s boss. She is efficient, impatient, no-nonsense, but appreciative of creativity, style, and good work. As smooth as her professional life is, her personal life is often messy.

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Mindy is an American-Korean nanny and an aspiring singer who becomes Emy’s first friend in Paris. She is supportive, fun, understanding, and wants to be self-made despite having quite a massive family fortune back home.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Gabriel is the head chef at Chez Lavaux and Emily’s downstairs neighbor. They have a long-running on-and-off romance, which is often inconsistent and fueled by a lot of misunderstandings. Over the seasons, they have gotten to know each other on a deeper level and have flourished well.

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello Muratori

Marcello is the heir to an Italian cashmere company. He is Emily’s most recent love interest, and the two have enjoyed each other’s company on the many adventures they have taken together, be it skiing, traveling, and more.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfred “Alfie” Peterson

Alfie is a British banker who is a part of the French class Emily takes. The two had a short-lived romance but continue to be supportive and caring toward each other in a friendly manner. Alfie is a smart and sarcastic man who becomes the CFO for Maison Lavaux, a perfumery, and Emily’s client.

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Julien is Emily’s co-worker at Savoir and later at Agence Grateau. Both become friends despite starting off on a rough note. He is often dramatic, trendy, and theatrical. Julien is often joined by Luc in the fun and frolic.

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Luc is also Emily’s co-worker and friend. He gets along with Julien since their personalities mesh well. Luc is eccentric and quirky, adding some much-needed humor and comedy to the situations Emil finds herself in. He actively introduced Emily to the French lifestyle, culture, and the world there.

Paul Forman as Nicolas de Léon

Nicolas is an executive at JVMA, a luxury goods conglomerate. He is a longtime friend as well as the love interest of Mindy. The two attended the same boarding school in Switzerland. Their relationship saw many hurdles.

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Antoine, the owner of Maison Lavaux, the French perfumery where Alfie works. He became Emily’s key client after she started working for Sylvie. He is flirty, charming, and had a long romance with Sylvie before they broke off. Now the two continue to stay in touch but remain mostly professional.

Arnaud Binard as Laurent Grateau

Laurent is the owner of a nightclub and Sylvie’s husband. He travels from Saint-Tropez to Paris throughout the year to balance his career and life.

Thalia Besson as Genevieve Grateau

Genevieve is Laurent’s daughter from a past relationship and Sylvie’s stepdaughter. She graduated from New York University, interned at Bridal Party, and began work at Grateau. She is ambitious and competitive.

Several other actors play smaller roles, but the majority of the core cast continue to be part of all five seasons of Emily in Paris. Which pairing do you want to see as Emily’s endgame? Marcello or Gabriel?

