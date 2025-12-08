The previous week on General Hospital saw the Quartermaines getting together and celebrating Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Gio and Brook Lynn bridged the gap between them and worked on fixing their equation. Dante was furious at Gio again when he found Dalton’s rescued dogs near Rocco.

The drama, the rebuilding, the worry, the mistakes, the apologies, the joy, and the secrets are about to come to the surface. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital, when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Carly taking a significant risk. When she found out that Brennan had betrayed and lied to her, she went straight to Valentin’s prison and teamed up with him. The two decided to plot against Brennan, but the situation has now escalated. Velntin has broken out of prison.

To make things worse, he arrives at Carly’s house, endangering her in the process. Carly is angry at him for making such a significant decision and putting her in a difficult spot. She wants him out of her house before anyone spots him. When she takes a considerable risk, will she hide Valentin when someone shows up?

On the other hand, Alexis receives a warning. But from whom? Is it Drew yet again trying to throw his weight around? He blackmailed Alexis into being Willow’s lawyer so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched if he were warning her about something. After all, he’s using his daughter Scout to lure Alexis.

Meanwhile, Lulu is alarmed. Is this about Valentin having escaped from prison? How will she deal with this? How will the PCPD react to it? Will Dante, Nathan, and Chase be on the case to locate him? Will Carly get into trouble? When exactly will Anna be able to find a way out of her captivity?

Up next, Marco romances Lucas. Will the two only get stronger despite the naysayers? Is Lucas not worried about his sister Carly not being able to trust Marco? Elsewhere, Brennan briefs Josslyn. Is this about a brand-new assignment, or is this also regarding Valentin’s latest escape from jail?

How will Josslyn react to the news? Will she be worried about her mother, Carly’s safety? And then lastly, Brook Lynn opens up to Ned in a heartfelt moment. Is this about Gio and how he is willing to give their mother-son relationship a try? Is this really the start of them getting closer again?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Queries Ridge While Carter Attempts To Put Himself In Eric’s Shoes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News