The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy explaining to Finn her deep connection to Eric and how he is the glue that holds the Forrester family together. On the other hand, everyone worries about Eric’s health while Ridge tries to force him to take his retirement and rest.

From wedding moments and joyful romance to friction and ailing health, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Eric’s increasingly shocked emotions as Ridge refuses to back down. Will this lead to a significant rift between the father and son? Meanwhile, Carter attempts to put himself in Eric’s shoes. Will he be able to realize the fix people are putting Eric in?

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Up next, Liam and Hope talk about their upcoming wedding and Eric’s forced retirement. Will they come to a firm conclusion? Brooke queries Ridge if he regrets asking Eric to retire. How will he respond? Deacon breaks the news to Sheila that she is not invited to Hope and Liam’s wedding. Is Thai going to resurface Sheila’s crazy tactics again?

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

When everyone convenes for Hope and Liam’s wedding day, will things go smoothly, or will there be some drama and chaos? Elsewhere, Taylor warns Sheila against crashing the wedding. But will the latter listen to her at all?

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Hope walks down the aisle. Is this her fourth time being lucky with Liam? Taylor tries to tell Sheila they cannot be friends because she is Deacon’s therapist. Ridge explains to Eric that he owes him all his success. Will this help heal some of the wounds Ridge has inflicted on his father lately?

On the other hand, Bill and Brooke give speeches before Liam and Hope give their vows and exchange rings. How emotional is this going to be?

Friday, December 12, 2025

And then the last episode features Hope and Liam’s wedding reception. The two are hitched for the fourth time, and this time, their daughter Beth officiated. What’s in store for the duo?

