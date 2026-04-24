Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller sequel Dhurandhar 2 continues to set new benchmarks at the box office. Ranveer Singh starrer has now surpassed Pushpa 2 to score the 4th highest fifth week collection in Hindi cinema. It has also witnessed a surge in profits. Scroll below for the day 36 report!

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned in India?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 1.4 crore net in all languages on day 36. The hold is unbelievable as it saw only 17.64% drop on the fifth Thursday. Mind you, there’s a limited show count as Bhooth Bangla has now stolen the majority of screens.

The total earnings in India have reached 1159.63 crore net after five weeks. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan’s co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. It has minted impressive profits of 415% in 36 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 1368.36 crore.

Check out the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Weekend 5: 13.50 crore

Day 33: 1.93 crore

Day 34: 2.1 crore

Day 35: 1.7 crore

Day 36: 1.4 crore

Total: 1159.63 crore

Beats Pushpa 2 in the fifth week!

In its fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated net earnings of 20.63 crore. It surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to deliver the 4th highest fifth week collection in Hindi cinema. The Eid 2026 release stayed behind the OG Dhurandhar, Chhaava, and Stree 2.

Take a look at the top 10 fifth week grossers in Bollywood (India net collection):

Dhurandhar: 56.35 crore Chhaava: 31.02 crore Stree 2: 25.72 crore Dhurandhar 2: 20.63 crore Pushpa 2: 20.50 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 12.75 crore RRR: 12.15 crore Baahubali 2: 11.78 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 10.41 crore KGF Chapter 2: 10.25 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 36 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1159.63 crore

ROI%: 415%

India gross: 1368.36 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Inches Away From 150 Crore Mark, Set To Beat Kesari Chapter 2 Globally!

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