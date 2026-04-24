Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi starrer Bhooth Bangla is now dominating the big screens. The fantasy horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan has completed one week globally. Scroll below for the latest worldwide update after 7 days.

Bhooth Bangla beats Jolly LLB 3 overseas!

In its opening week, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 35.50 crore gross at the overseas box office. It left behind the international total of Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crore) to climb among Akshay Kumar’s leading post-COVID grossers.

The fantasy horror-comedy has also left behind big Bollywood films of 2025, including Raid 2 (31 crore) and Thamma (26.5 crore). The next target is Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which concluded its overseas lifetime at 57.25 crore gross.

How much has it earned worldwide?

At the domestic box office, Akshay Kumar starrer has collected 95.68 crore net, which is about 112.90 crore gross in its opening week. Combined with the overseas total, its worldwide collection surged to 148.40 crore. Bhooth Bangla is now inches away from beating Kesari Chapter 2, which earned 149.64 crore gross globally. With that, it will emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Post that, it will clock the 150 crore mark and aim for the global lifetime of Sky Force (174.21 crore).

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Sky Force – 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bhooth Bangla: 148.40 crore (7 days) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 7

India net: 95.68 crore

India gross: 112.90 crore

Overseas gross: 35.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 148.40 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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