Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar 2 continues its successful run in theatres. The spy-action thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead has concluded its fifth week, possibly surpassing Pushpa 2. Scroll below for the day 36 box office early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 36 Early Estimates

Dhurandhar: The Revenge enjoyed a fantastic run for the first four weeks. In the fifth week, Bhooth Bangla took over the maximum show count, dominating the ticket windows. There will be a further reduction in screen starting tomorrow, with the arrival of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 earned around 1-1.5 crore on day 36. It ended the fifth week with an excellent hold, compared to 1.7 crore garnered on Wednesday. The overall box office collection will land around 1159.23-1159.73 crore net.

Take a look at the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.23-20.73 crore (estimates)

Total: 1159.23-1159.73 crore

Enters the top 5 highest fifth week collections in Hindi cinema?

Dhurandhar 2 has wrapped up its fifth week, accumulating 20.23-20.73 crore, as per estimates. It may have surpassed Pushpa 2, which earned 20.50 crore and held the fourth spot.

However, Ranveer Singh starrer remained behind the OG Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2.

Take a look at the top 10 fifth week grossers in Bollywood (India net collection):

Dhurandhar: 56.35 crore Chhaava: 31.02 crore Stree 2: 25.72 crore Pushpa 2: 20.50 crore Dhurandhar 2: 20.23-20.73 crore (estimates) Mahavatar Narsimha: 12.75 crore RRR: 12.15 crore Baahubali 2: 11.78 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 10.41 crore KGF Chapter 2: 10.25 crore

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