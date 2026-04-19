There could literally be a case study on the massive success of Dhurandhar 2. The pre-release hype was unimaginable, and Aditya Dhar very well lived upto the expectations with strong content. Five weekends have passed by, there’s competition from Bhooth Bangla but Ranveer Singh starrer is rock-steady. Scroll below for the day 32 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 32 Early Estimates

The trends for Dhurandhar: The Revenge were unlike any other. In paid previews alone, it collected more than most Bollywood films earn on their opening day. It dominated the big screens for almost four weeks, until the arrival of Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla.

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 collected around 5-6 crore on day 32. It maintained a fantastic hold, compared to 4.65 crore garnered on the 5th Saturday. The cumulative total in India will conclude around 1150.65-1151.65 crore. With that, Ranveer Singh’s sequel has become the first Bollywood film in history to touch the 1150 crore feat.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 57.3 crore*

Day 30: 2.7 crore*

Day 31: 4.65 crore*

Day 32: 5-6 crore (estimates)

Total: 1150.65-1151.65 crore

Where will it land among the top 10 fifth weekend grossers?

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar 2 registered mind-boggling footfalls in the initial weeks of its box office run. So it was bound to slow down. The spy action thriller sequel packed a fifth weekend of around 12.35-13.35 crore. It lost the battle to Stree 2 (16 crore) and could not enter the top 3. However, Aditya Dhar’s film may have surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike to take over the 5th spot.

Take a look at the top fifth weekend grossers in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar: 35.80 crore Chhaava: 22 crore Stree 2: 16 crore Pushpa 2: 14 crore Dhurandhar 2: 12.35-13.35 crore (estimates) Uri: The Surgical Strike: 12.50 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 8.99 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 7.56 crore Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior: 7.36 crore Baahubali 2: 6.97 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Becomes Priyadarshan’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time Within 48 Hours!

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