Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3: Huge 782% BMS Jump On 1st Sunday In Only 4 Hours

A dialogue in Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla says – Kundali hamesha sahi nahi hota – wo insaan likhta hai aur jo bhagwaan likhta hai wo kisi ko nahi pata hota! However, it seems that Khiladi Kumar is rewriting his box office fate from scratch as Sunday opens brilliantly for his horror comedy at the ticket window!

If there were any doubts about Akshay Kumar’s box office pull lately, his horror comedy is dismantling them with every passing hour! After a solid start, the film has hit the accelerator on its first Sunday. The trends from this morning suggest that it is indeed a family day for the film!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3 BMS Trends

On the third day, Sunday, the growth for ticket sales of Bhooth Bangla on BMS between the early morning hours and the afternoon is phenomenal! Starting from a modest 3.4K ticket sales in the 7-8 AM slot, the film exploded to 30.5K ticket sales from 11 AM-12 PM window. This is an insane jump of 782% in just four hours!

By the afternoon on April 19, Sunday, the horror comedy has registered 82.7K tickets, significantly outperforming yesterday’s cumulative total of 62.1K for the same period. On Saturday, day 2 Bhooth Bangla registered a ticket sale of 385K outperforming his own Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3.

Check out the ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025 – 2026 on the first Saturday on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 1.60M Chhaava: 868K Border 2: 786K Saiyaara: 724K Dhurandhar: 461K Sitaare Zameen Par: 425K War 2: 393K Bhooth Bangla: 385K Housefull 5: 380K Jolly LLB 3: 336K

By securing the 8th spot on this list, Akshay Kumar has proven that when the content clicks, he is still a force to be reckoned with. If the evening shows maintain this momentum, we are looking at a very good opening weekend total at the box office!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 32: Ranveer Singh’s 5th Sunday Opens Stronger Than 5th Saturday On BMS – But Dhurandhar Out Of League!

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