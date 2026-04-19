Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 32: Ranveer Singh's 5th Sunday Opens Stronger Than 5th Saturday On BMS!

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is showing a great hold at the ticket window in its fifth week as well. After a very good jump on the 5th Saturday, it has maintained the same hold at the ticket window on the 5th Sunday as well. This holds very well proves that there is enough spark left for the film to keep bringing fiery numbers at the box office!

Ranveer Singh Is Settling Below Dhurandhar!

On its 32nd day, the 5th Sunday, the spy thriller is witnessing a decent jump in ticket sales compared to its 5th Saturday. The real-time tracking on BookMyShow shows a clear upward trend for the ticket sales of the film on the 5th Sunday!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 32 BMS Sales

On the 32nd day, April 19, the 5th Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 has registered a ticket sale of 4K between 9 AM and 10 AM, compared to 3.7K tickets sold in the same window yesterday. The momentum picked up further in the 10 AM to 11 AM slot, with 5.9K ticket sales against yesterday’s 5.15K.

In total, till 11 AM, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller registered 19.2K ticket sales compared to yesterday’s 17K. While these numbers reflect a steady Sunday jump, the film is still operating way below its predecessor. On the 5th Saturday, while the sequel registered a ticket sale of 94K, Dhurandhar stood tall with a ticket sale of 176K.

Dhurandhar 2’s day 32 needs a strong hold to enter the top 5 day 32 collections. Currently, Jawan sits at number 5 with a collection of 2.96 crore in Hindi on its 32nd day. Dhurandhar Part 1, earned 5.4 crore on its 32nd day!

Check out the highest day 32 collections in Hindi cinema (India Net Collection).

Stree 2: 6.85 crore Pushpa 2: 6 crore Dhurandhar: 5.4 crore KGF Chapter 2: 2.98 crore Jawan: 2.96 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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