The new month has just started, so it’s time for the Bollywood box office report of the last month, May 2026. In March, we witnessed a box-office blast, all thanks to Dhurandhar 2. In April, collections dropped, but the successful runs of Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 helped the industry post decent numbers. In May, though both Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 were still running in theaters, overall the collections recorded were disappointing, as no fresh Bollywood release performed well. Keep reading for a detailed report!

No fresh Bollywood release emerges as a success in May

Bhooth Bangal and Dhurandhar 2 were two holdover releases, which contributed crores in the last month. From May 1 to 31 (day 15 to day 45), the Akshay Kumar starrer amassed 52.4 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 contributed 14.72 crore net during the entire month (day 43 to day 74). Among the fresh Bollywood releases of May, no film emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office.

Released on May 1, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din earned only 4.3 crore net. Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, starring Siddharth Gupta, was released on May 7, and it earned only 35.35 crore net in the entire month. Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Sadia Khateeb’s Daadi Ki Shaadi scored a dismal 7.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It was released on May 8.

Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal was released on May 8, and it scored a disastrous 2.92 crore net. Ayushmann Khurrana-led Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released on May 15. It performed much better than other releases but turned out to be an underwhelming affair with 54.46 crore net. Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil also proved a disappointment, with 26.26 crore net in the entire month. It was released on May 22. The last release of the month was Jackie Shroff’s The Great Grand Superhero. Released on 29 May, it earned only 1.25 crore net.

Bollywood collections crash nearly 50% compared to April

Overall, Bollywood releases scored only 199.11 crore net at the Indian box office in May 2026, with the biggest contributions from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Bhooth Bangla. Compared to April’s 396.53 crore net, collections dropped by a huge 49.78%, making it a disappointing month. With biggies like Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle releasing this month, Bollywood will be hoping for a strong comeback in June.

Take a look at Bollywood’s contributors in May 2026 at the Indian box office (highest to lowest):

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 54.46 crore Bhooth Bangla – 52.4 crore (day 15 – 45) Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart – 35.35 crore Chand Mera Dil – 26.26 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 14.72 crore (day 43 – 74) Daadi Ki Shaadi – 7.45 crore Ek Din – 4.3 crore Aakhri Sawaal – 2.92 crore The Great Grand Superhero – 1.25 crore

Total – 199.11 crore

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