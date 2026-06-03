With high buzz surrounding Maddock Films’ upcoming romantic drama Cocktail 2, all eyes are on Shahid Kapoor’s comeback to the genre! Slated for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026, the spiritual successor to the 2012 hit is generating strong momentum as the trailer of the film has created intrigue!

The film is well-positioned to comfortably breach the 100 crore club globally with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing the screen with Shahid! Hitting the 100 crore global benchmark won’t just secure a box office win for the film; it will unlock two distinct career milestones for Shahid Kapoor as well!

Shahid Kapoor Box Office

If Cocktail 2 surpasses the 100 crore mark globally, it would be the sixth 100 crore film for Shahid Kapoor! In fact, it would need to breach the 101 crore total globally to enter the top 5 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor’s career globally!

The film reunites Shahid with Kriti Sanon, capitalizing on their proven box office chemistry in TBMAUJ, while introducing Rashmika Mandanna into the love triangle, fresh off her massive pan-India fan following post Pushpa and Animal!

Check out Shahid Kapoor‘s highest-grossing films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore O’Romeo : 123.1 crore R … Rajkumar: 101.21 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 55.84 crore

About Cocktail 2

With music by Pritam and a soundtrack that has already become one of the film’s biggest talking points, Cocktail 2 blends romance and rhythm into a full cinematic experience designed for the big screen. A Maddock Films and Luv Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, and directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on June 19.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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