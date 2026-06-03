Karuppu has turned out to be a big success at the worldwide box office and is just a few lakhs away from making history. For Suriya, it is all set to become his first-ever 300 crore grosser, and the feat is expected to be achieved today, on the third Wednesday. In the meantime, it has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu to enter the top 10 Kollywood grossers of all time, which is a big achievement. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

The Tamil fantasy action film displayed a solid hold on the third Tuesday, day 19, scoring 2.05 crore in India. Compared to day 18’s 2.4 crore, it dropped by 14.58%. Overall, it has earned 186.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 220.54 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 78.75 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 299.29 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 186.9 crore

India gross – 220.54 crore

Overseas gross – 78.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 299.29 crore

Becomes the 10th highest-grossing Kollywood film

With 299.29 crore, Karuppu has surpassed Varisu (299.2 crore) to become the tenth-highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time globally. Before concluding its run, the film has an outside chance of overtaking Amaran (339.65 crore) to claim the ninth spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers globally:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Karuppu – 299.29 crore (19 days)

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. It was released in theaters on May 15. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore.

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