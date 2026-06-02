Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh have delivered a box office success with Pati Patni Aur Woh. The romantic-comedy is also the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is now only 7.68 crore away from its next major target. Scroll below for the day 18 report!
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 18
According to estimates, Mudassar Aziz’s directorial earned 91 lakh on day 18. It witnessed a 27.7% drop compared to 1.26 crore collected on the third Friday. Apart from Bhooth Bangla, Chand Mera Dil, and other competitors, it is also set to battle against Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starting this Friday.
The total box office collection in India has reached 55.37 crore. According to the official update, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is made on a budget of 47 crore. It has gained the plus verdict, but is yet to achieve the hit tag.
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Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 33.75 crore
- Week 2: 15.08 crore
- Day 15: 1.26 crore
- Day 16: 2.05 crore
- Day 17: 2.32 crore
- Day 18: 91 lakh
Total: 55.37 crore
Inches away from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Recently, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do emerged as the 9th highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana. It now needs only 7.68 crore more in the kitty to beat Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and climb up the ladder.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net):
- Thamma: 157.05 crore
- Dream Girl – 139.7 crore
- Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crore
- Bala – 116.38 crore
- Dream Girl 2 – 105 crore
- AndhaDhun – 72.5 crore
- Article 15 – 63.05 crore
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 55.37 crore
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crore
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 18 Summary
- Budget: 47 crore
- India net: 55.37 crore
- ROI: 17.8%
- India gross: 65.33 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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