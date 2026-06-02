Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh have delivered a box office success with Pati Patni Aur Woh. The romantic-comedy is also the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is now only 7.68 crore away from its next major target. Scroll below for the day 18 report!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 18

According to estimates, Mudassar Aziz’s directorial earned 91 lakh on day 18. It witnessed a 27.7% drop compared to 1.26 crore collected on the third Friday. Apart from Bhooth Bangla, Chand Mera Dil, and other competitors, it is also set to battle against Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starting this Friday.

The total box office collection in India has reached 55.37 crore. According to the official update, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is made on a budget of 47 crore. It has gained the plus verdict, but is yet to achieve the hit tag.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Week 2: 15.08 crore

Day 15: 1.26 crore

Day 16: 2.05 crore

Day 17: 2.32 crore

Day 18: 91 lakh

Total: 55.37 crore

Inches away from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Recently, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do emerged as the 9th highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana. It now needs only 7.68 crore more in the kitty to beat Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and climb up the ladder.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net):

Thamma: 157.05 crore Dream Girl – 139.7 crore Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crore Bala – 116.38 crore Dream Girl 2 – 105 crore AndhaDhun – 72.5 crore Article 15 – 63.05 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 55.37 crore Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 47 crore

India net: 55.37 crore

ROI: 17.8%

India gross: 65.33 crore

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Worldwide Box Office Day 32: Axes Housefull, Now Riteish Deshmukh’s 8th Highest-Grosser In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News