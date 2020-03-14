Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Here’s How Ayushmann Khurranna’s Rom-Com Failed To Beat Article 15

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan, will see a pre-mature end of its run, just like it is happening with all the films in the running that are facing bleak prospects at the box office due to the shutting down of theaters owing to the coronavirus scare.

The Ayushmann Khurranna starrer was at one point in time expected to go past the lifetime total of his Article 15 [65.45 crores]. Though after the first week it had seemed that the film will fold up much below that mark, the second week collections had turned out to be better than expected due to which theaters held on to some shows in the week to follow as well. Later, the third week was decent till the festival of Holi as the footfalls were still there, especially up north.

However, this is where Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is now getting maximum hit as theaters are being shut down. As a result, the collections have turned minimal all over again. The film currently stands at 62.50 crores* and now the footfalls are trickling in very little quantum. The film is still around 3 crores away from Article 15 lifetime and that distance won’t be covered anymore.

On the whole, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would go down as an average runner.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

