Ayushmann Khurrana won several accolades for his performance in the hard-hitting Anubhav Sinha directed Article 15. Now the hit-making duo is all set to collaborate for yet another film. While Sinha last saw a release with Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Khurrana is currently on a break to spend some time with his family.

Though neither Ayushmann nor Anubhav Sinha have made an official announcement about the same, reports have been doing rounds that the yet-untitled project will be Ayushamnn Khurrana’s first-ever action film. What’s more is that the film is said to release this year itself with a tentative date of 16th of October, 2020.

Dealing with the ugly truth of the caste system in rural India, Article 15 won rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Set in rural Uttar Pradesh, Article 15 revolved around the life of an upper cast police official who sets out to fight against honor killings and murders of lower caste girls by the hands of upper cast power abusers.

Speaking about the film, Sinha was recently quoted saying, “That shot of the upper caste hero, walking with the Dalit girl in his arms, according to me, was a compromise, which I had to make. Creating a hero allowed me to say a whole lot more in the film.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!