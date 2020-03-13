KGF 2: Motion Poster + Release Date Of Yash Starrer Out & We Sense An Upcoming BLOCKBUSTER!

Sandalwood superstar Yash’s fans can’t contain their excitement as their favourite actor this evening took to his Twitter handle with a big announcement. The actor has put an end to a long wait among his fans and cine-goers following the speculations around the release date of KGF 2, sharing a new motion poster of the film along with its release date.

In the motion poster, one gets to see the actor on a move donned in a suit with a machine gun in his hand, along with the film’s release date, 23rd October.

The makers have zeroed in for the long Dussehra weekend for the film’s release. It was exactly a year back on this date i.e 13th March 2019 when the Yash starrer went on floors.

KGF 2 is a sequel to 2008 released KGF 1 which released in 2018 was one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry that year. The film was a Pan India release that was well accepted by cine-goers all across. Following the phenomenal success of KGF 1, moviegoers are keen to catch with its sequel.

More about KGF 2, the period actioner has been making news since its inception. The shoot of KGF 2 is almost on verge of its finish. The team is currently busy canning some crucial sequences of the period actioner.

KGF 2 has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles along with South actors Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

KGF2 is been helmed by Prashanth Neel and is bankrolled by Vijay Kirugandur.

The Yash starrer will hit the big screen in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

