Neha Dhupia Trends Over ‘Her Choice’ Remark Made On Roadies, Merciless Trolls Continue; See Tweets

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has been creating a lot of noise since yesterday over her controversial remark made on the reality show, Roadies. It all happened after a contestant revealed to how he slapped his girlfriend over cheating on him with multiple men, and Neha slammed him saying, “it’s her choice.” The trolls won’t stop ever since.

Netizens have been calling out the actress for motivating wrongdoings in the name of women empowerment. Many even felt that the contestant was wrong on his part for being physically abusive towards his partner, but that doesn’t mean his girlfriend was right on her part. In a video going viral across the social media platforms, Neha Dhupia could even be heard saying, “Nobody gives you a fucking right to slap a girl.”

Now, Neha has been trending on Twitter since today morning with users trolling her over her remark. Check out some of the user comments below:

Bollywood actress Payal Rohtagi took a dig at the Tumhari Sulu actress as she wrote, “Ram Ram ji Folded hands Pls don’t expect #NehaDhupia to unbiased advice on cheating Rolling on the floor laughing She will play the #Victim card as she is a #fakefeminism product herselfFace with tears of joy Afterall her husband is a product of HER cheating as he was in relationship with another woman Rolling on the floor laughing”

Ram Ram ji 🙏 Pls don’t expect #NehaDhupia to unbiased advice on cheating 🤣 She will play the #Victim card as she is a #fakefeminism product herself😂 Afterall her husband is a product of HER cheating as he was in relationship with another woman 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SV6jNgTBzq — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 12, 2020

“No body gave any right to that guy to slap her girlfriend @NehaDhupia Fair Enough. Who gave the girlfriend to have five boyfriends at the same time & play around with all? You? Or Feminism 4.0? #NehaDhupia #Roadiesrevolution #Roadies,” a user wrote.

No body gave any right to that guy to slap her girlfriend @NehaDhupia Fair Enough. Who gave the girlfriend to have five boyfriends at the same time & play around with all? You? Or Feminism 4.0? #NehaDhupia #Roadiesrevolution #Roadies — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 12, 2020

Another wrote, “Listen @NehaDhupia ! Raghu-Rajiv-Rannvijay were kicked very hard for their fake make-belief ill-logical screamings during Roadies! You are no one special. Don’t think you can shout out loud, abuse on air & keeping booking TRPs. That era is over! Idiot! #nehachutiya #NehaDhupia”

Listen @NehaDhupia ! Raghu-Rajiv-Rannvijay were kicked very hard for their fake make-belief ill-logical screamings during Roadies! You are no one special.

Don't think you can shout out loud, abuse on air & keeping booking TRPs. That era is over! Idiot! #nehachutiya #NehaDhupia https://t.co/eczw0dQoET — Arpit Rathi (@_arpitrathi_) March 12, 2020

#NehaDhupia's digusting comment on men is more dangerous than #Coronavirus in India. pic.twitter.com/DAv8PxBVJy — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) March 12, 2020

