Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal Give Tom & Jerry A Desi Bollywood Touch

Angrezi Medium Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Homi Adajania

What’s Good: It doesn’t oversell you the comedy and maintains great humour throughout the film

What’s Bad: 145 minutes! A ten-fifteen minute of the deduction would’ve made this crisper

Loo Break: If you’re not a drama-sucker, you might need one in the second half

Watch or Not?: Watch to laugh your heart out!

User Rating:

Starting the story providing a real corny meaning of dad, we see a confused kid Champak (Irrfan Khan) who grows up being a single parent to a teenager. Tarika aka Taru (Radhika Madan) is a mediocre student trying to end up in top 3 just to attain the scholarship for a university in London. After a ‘she gets it but don’t’ scenario, we see Champak juggling between the decision of keeping or letting his daughter go.

A challenge and few tricks later, Champak decides to let Taru go to London for her further studies. But, that’s not it because the real struggle starts here and without leaking anything – it comes bundled with some gut-busting humour and fine-drawn drama.

Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Script Analysis

Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar come together to pen a script that looks like a team effort. Maintaining the template of giving a funny end to an emotional sequence, the film heavily depends on its comedy to stay alive. Just like its strong supporting cast, even the little different elements in the script come together to form an entertaining story.

It signed the stamp of being a good comedy film when some of its scenes don’t even require jokes to be funny. The conversation, about a daughter wanting her freedom and a clueless father doing everything he can, is on-point and balanced. Problems lie in the pace of the second half because that’s where drama overtakes comedy. Though it was required to develop a connect many won’t care.

Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Star Performance

This is Irrfan Khan’s playground in which we all know he’ll never settle less than a home run. His control over emotional sequences makes this performance even more special. Irrfan uses his power of making you laugh and moist your eyes at his command.

Radhika Madan enjoys a boomerang-performance with Irrfan. She just grabs a running scene adding her inputs taking it to another level. This girl can act (brilliantly) & has a long exciting way to go. She’s the cutest thing happened to Bollywood in a long long time.

There’s a leading face in every film and then there’s someone who helps the hero stay a hero, Deepak Dobriyal is one such actor. He’s one of those rare actors, who doesn’t need lines up be funny. Not just his physical appearance, but also his diction helps even some ordinary lines sound hilarious (I’m still laughing at some).

Kareena Kapoor Khan is perfect at her character but the issue is with the writing. To sum it up in a line, she portrays a half-baked character at finest. It’s always a treat to see Ranvir Shorey jumping out of his comfort zone in order to play a character that makes him question his life decisions. Kiku Sharda as Rajjo continues his gag from the Kapil Sharma Show still making us laugh.

With just 5 minutes of a scene, Pankaj Tripathi might have got the loudest of laughs. Does what he does best, making you believe how he can lead a good comedy script all-alone. Dimple Kapadia is alright with her cameo, not because she acts bad but because she’s the victim of a very abruptly written character.

Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Direction, Music

First Cocktail and now this, two things clear about director Homi Adajania is that he knows his emotions really well and he goes lenient while going through the final edit. He keeps you engaged with the humour but strikes the right chords with the connect he builds through the high-voltage drama sequences.

Sachin & Jigar play really well with the silences and ambient sounds for the background score. Music directors tend to go overboard with some really annoying sound effects. Ek Jindari and Rekha Bhardwaj’s Laadki are brilliantly placed and that’s the only two of them in the film.

Angrezi Medium Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, you’ll love Angrezi Medium for a whole lot of things it says with the safeguard of comedy. The actors do their best to keep you well-connected with the story.

Three and a half stars!

Angrezi Medium Trailer

Angrezi Medium releases on 13th March, 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Angrezi Medium.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!