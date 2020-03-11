Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown February 2020: Can Love Aaj Kal’s Mehrama, Baaghi 3’s Do You Love Me Challenge Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn’s Teri Mitti & Shankara Re Shankara?

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown February 2020: New month, some of the new songs – from Love Aaj Kal‘s soothing track Mehrama to Baaghi 3‘s temperature raising Do You Love Me, and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled the month of February 2020.

Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list.

Mehrama (Love Aaj Kal)

Mehrama is that song of any Imtiaz Ali film which makes you forget everything and literally dance to its melody. One of the most admired singers of current time, Darshan Raval has given his voice to Meharma and we must say that it’s one of the best songs from him.

Dus Bahane 2.0 (Baaghi 3)

Dus Bahane 2.0 is surely going to take you down the memory lane with the beats of Vishal and Shekhar. The on-screen pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff looks extremely sizzling hot and so do the dance moves.

Do You Love Me (Baaghi 3)

Actress Disha Patani took to her social media and shared a swipe up ‘surprise’ to the song. Hot, live-wire, siren, sizzling- you say it and it all stands synonymous to Disha and the song.

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

The video of Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho features Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar and their PDA. We see them enjoying bike rides, hugging each other fondly and also having each other’s back when the situation gets serious.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feel of patriotism.

Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

The song has been shot on a lavish level and be it sets dance, music or cinematography, everything is so good. On top of that, there are Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan who with their performance are taking the song to the next level.

Malang Title Track (Malang)

The song features the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha. From the romantic scenes at the party to the bike, and the selfies, each and every moment has been beautifully used to showcase their equation. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya, while the song has been crooned as well as composed by Ved Sharma.

Shayad (Love Aaj Kal)

Shayad is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by the noted lyricist, Irshad Kamil. Arijit Singh has crooned the mesmerising song Shayad and his husky and mellifluous voice will strike the right chord with your heart. Shayad has all the feels of falling in love and living with the thoughts and dreams of that special person.

Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)

Shaitan Ka Saala is like an introductory song for Akshay Kumar which features the actor in a hilarious 1419 avatar as ‘Raavan’. The song showcases Akshay Kumar’s 1419 version with his father being a king seeming to be tired of his womanizer habits. Bala ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ in the entire song is having a gala time around girls. There are some hilarious moments with Akshay’s tremendous expressions, a glimpse of Kriti Sanon.

