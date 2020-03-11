Still Not Sure Of What To Wear On Gudi Padwa This Year? Taapsee Pannu’s Saree Fits The Bill Perfectly

Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film highlights the subject of domestic violence. Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pavail Gulati, and Dia Mirza and it received immense positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Just like her films, Taapsee Pannu is also impressing us with her fashion sense. A few hours ago, the Badla actress shared a beautiful pic in a fine printed teal colour georgette saree by Gaurang Chauhan. She rounded her look with a messy bun, orange gajra, oxidised pair of jhumkas and a finger-ring. A round maroon bindi, smokey eye make-up, filled-in brows and glossy lips accentuated her entire look.

Taapsee looks drop-dead gorgeous in this saree look which is a perfect wear for all the ladies for this Gudi Padwa.

She captioned the photo, “I am Brave because I’ve faced darkness, Humble because I’ve felt despair, Strong because I’ve had to be, Grateful because I’ve known loss, and HAPPY because I’ve learned what matters.”

Check out her picture below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Up next, the talented actress has an interesting line up of films. She will be seen alongside Vikrant Massey in Haseeen Dilruba. She also has former Women’s Indian Cricket Captain Mithali Raj’s biopic titled ‘Shabaash Mithu‘. She will also be seen in Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket.

Did you like Taapsee’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!