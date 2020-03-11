Thappad Box Office Day 12: Taapsee Pannu’s Film Grows Again On Holi, Is Finding Its Target Audience

Thappad Box Office: It almost doubled up on the festive occasion of Holi as 1.54 crores came in on Tuesday after the film had managed to top the 1 crore mark on Monday. After a fair first week, the Taapsee Pannu starrer is managing to find some footing in the second week as well, which is a good sign.

Thappad was never touted to be a solid hit in the making but theatrically it is turning out to be a fair runner actually. With Holi falling strategically right in the middle of the week, it is further helping its cause. The Anubhav Sinha directed film has now gone past the 30 crores milestone as it stands at 30.53 crores. While it would comfortably go past the 35 crores mark, it now also has a shot at the 40 crores milestone.

In the coming week there is Angrezi Medium for competition and that one is a feel good entertainer with the sequel factor going in its favor as well. It has to be seen how Thappad manages to survive competition that it would get from the Irrfan starrer, especially at the multiplexes.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

