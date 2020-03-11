Mira Rajput Paints Shahid Kapoor’s Initials On Her Neck, Fans Ask If She Means Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan!

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor seems to be lost in the colours of love on Holi as she painted the initials of her husband’s name on her neck. However, it was the comment section with users asking her whether she meant Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan that’s grabbing the eyeballs.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a photograph in which she is seen having Shahid’s initials painted in red on her neck.

“Love life in technicolour,” she captioned the image. Mira teamed up her Holi look with oversized sunglasses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, netizens took to the comment section and share their amusing takes.

“Salman Khan?” asked a user.

Another wrote, “Kabir singh😂🤭”

“Sharukhan?” questioned another.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

