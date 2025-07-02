The fourth installment of the much-loved comedy-drama series The Bear dropped a few days ago. While The Bear Season 4 has received mostly positive feedback from critics, it trails the Rotten Tomatoes scores of the first three seasons. Season 4 currently holds a solid 84% rating, compared to 100%, 99%, and 89% RT scores for Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3, respectively. In a fantastic update for fans of the show, The Bear has now been officially renewed for a fifth season. Read on to learn more about the show and its expected release window.

The Bear Season 5 – Expected Release Window

According to a recent report by Deadline, the Emmy-winning comedy-drama series has been officially renewed for Season 5 by FX and is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026. While an exact release date has not been announced yet, keeping in mind the consistent gaps between previous seasons, The Bear Season 5 will likely arrive in June 2026. Interestingly, all four seasons of the show have premiered in June across consecutive years (2022 to 2025), a trend that Season 5 is expected to continue.

The Bear – Plot & Cast

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear features Jeremy Allen White in the role of Carmy Berzatto, a young and award-winning chef who leaves the world of fine dining to run his late brother’s small Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. But the task at hand is not easy. As he tries to keep the business running, he must also deal with the stubborn kitchen staff, increasing debt, and coming to terms with his own grief. The series also features Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson in key supporting roles.

The Bear OTT Platform in India

All four seasons of the show are available to stream in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. While the first season is set in an eight-episode format, the next three seasons have ten episodes each. If you still haven’t watched it yet, now’s the time to start.

The Bear Season 4 Trailer

