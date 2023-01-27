‘The Bear’ breakout star Ayo Edebiri has joined Marvel Studios’ anti-hero team-up feature ‘Thunderbolts’ in an undisclosed role.

Jake Schreier is directing from a script by Eric Pearson. As is the case with every Marvel Studios production, Kevin Feige is producing, reports Variety.

Feige announced ‘Thunderbolts’ at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, as the climax of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is currently set to premiere on July 26, 2024, reports Variety.

‘Thunderbolts’ will bring together several anti-heroes across the MCU, including from ‘Black Widow’, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko); from ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell); and from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine – who’s appeared in ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’, ‘Black Widow‘ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – will lead the team; Louis-Dreyfus recently told Variety that ‘Thunderbolts’ starts shooting in June.

Edebiri’s career has been scorching since FX’s ‘The Bear’ debuted on Hulu in June 2022.

She appears opposite Ben Platt in the feature ‘Theater Camp’, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was promptly picked up by Searchlight, and she’ll next appear in the LGBTQ coming-of-age comedy ‘Bottoms’, set to debut on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

