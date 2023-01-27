Tobey Maguire, who rose to fame after becoming the first Spider-Man known to us, returned donning the suit in the Marvel Universe through the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 2021 Marvel movie managed to bring all three live-action Spider-Man heroes (Tobey, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) from the other universes, which created a huge buzz around everywhere. Now, Tobey shared his desire to do more Spider-Man movies, and we are too excited to know about it. Scroll below to get the scoop!

When we saw Tobey donning the Spider-Man suit once again we were pretty sure that the actor can easily play Peter Parker’s character. Now, the OG Spider-Man has talked about whether he would like to return or not!

As reported in Screenrant, Marvel shared an excerpt of the interview with Tobey Maguire that will be released on February 28 ‘SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME: THE OFFICIAL MOVIE SPECIAL’. In the conversation, Tobey shared that he will be ever interested to play Spider-Man again after the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Hinting that he is always ready to play Peter Parker, Tober Maguire said, I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, “Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?” or “Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?”, it would be a “yes!” Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?

Now that Tobey Maguire confirmed his interest to be Spider-Man once again, there are plenty of possibilities regarding his comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars as the final movie from Phase 6 is reported to hit the multiverse from the entire history of Marvel.

Well, what are your thoughts about Tobey Maguire’s response on returning as Spider-Man in the upcoming future? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments!

