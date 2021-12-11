Tom Holland opens up about having a mid-life crisis at the age of 25 and talks about pursuing other things than acting. As we get closer to the release day of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the excitement amongst fans grows even more and more. Recently, the craze behind the film could be noticed by the number of tickets sold on the first of pre-booking sites selling them.

As per some reports, the advance booking sites opened yesterday in the iconic Prasad Hyderabad multiplex at 5 pm, and within two hours of its announcement, more than 5000 tickets were sold, with the theatre now adding more shows.

Now, as Tom Holland goes promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, he recently spoke of wanting to pursue other things in an interview with Sky News. Even though the actor has had several big names under his banner while also portraying one of the biggest superheroes in the MCU, he thinks of going a different path. “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor…I started acting when I was 11, and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things,” Tom said.

Tom Holland continued, “Genuinely, I’m sort of … having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis.” However, the actor pointed out that his part in the Spider-Man franchise has allowed him to “do some amazing things.” Other than the Spidey film, Holland will also be seen in ‘Uncharted’ and as Fred Astaire in a forthcoming biopic.

Moreover, it was recently confirmed by Marvel and Sony a new Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be hitting the screens next week. The film is also creating a lot of buzz as there are speculations that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are a part of the film.

Other than Tom Holland, the film also casts Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, and many more talented actors.

