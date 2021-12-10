Zendaya threw shade at Tom Holland for previously spoiling Iron Man’s infamous death in Avengers: Endgame. Holland is known for playing the role of Spider-Man in the MCU. Recently, both actors are set to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom’s third standalone film as the wall-crawling superhero. However, there is one thing that the Uncharted actor is known for, and that is spoiling some major information regarding any of his upcoming movies.

For the unversed, the actor leaked sensitive information around the plot of the Endgame, which was the climactic conclusion of the overarching story for several years. Now, his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star is taking digs at Tom for doing that.

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest films ever while being the highest-grossing film of the MCU. It brought an end to the famous Avengers film series, where some of the finest actors played the role of the Marvel superheroes. It also saw the death of the beloved character Iron Man aka Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. When Tom Holland revealed that before the premiere, fans were quite upset, and now Zendaya reveals to be a part of that gang.

During an interview with Tara Hitchcock for Tara on TV, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon were asked about any movie moments that they had previously spoiled. Responding to it, the Dune actress brought up the disappointing spoiler that was revealed by Holland during Avengers Endgame’s release window, with him jokingly asking whoever would have spoiled it for her.

Both the actors then go back and forth, while Batalon enjoys the friendly banter between the co-stars. Meanwhile, their upcoming Spider-Man film has also built a huge hype around it, especially due to the rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire being in the film.

Other than Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Harry Holland, Thomas Haden Church, and many more talented actors are also part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

