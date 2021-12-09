Jennifer Aniston who is famously known for her role as Rachel Green from the comic sitcom Friends has become one of Hollywood’s biggest and most talented celebrities ever known. Even though she is all cheerful and happy, there are times when the actress is troubled by harsh trolls and rumours going around the internet about her.

Advertisement

Recently the actress came up for an interview where she addressed about the hurtful pregnancy rumour where it was said that she chose her career over kids.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with THR, Jennifer Aniston talked about how her personal life has been gaining a lot of attention and also talked about how she is been rumoured as a nasty person for choosing her career over her kids. While giving her response on how she felt about these rumors Jennifer said, “I used to take it all very personally—the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption. It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t…can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

Apart from this Jennifer Aniston, gave Dolly Parton’s example and explained how many women have been targeted by this criticism. The actress made it clear that she wanted to move above this criticism and concentrate on discovering a creative and productive outlet to grow.

Continuing further, Jennifer also talked about the double standard factor and how men are not criticised even if they get married more than once, while things get different when a female does it. While speaking on the topic, the actress remembered what American journalist Gloria Steinem told her about not being married or having kids. Aniston quoted, “She said, ‘I guess we’re in deep shit.'”

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston is featured in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The drama also features. Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and many more.

Must Read: Friends’ Jennifer Aniston Opens Up On Walking Out Of Reunion: “It Was Like, ‘Hi, Past, Remember Me? Remember How That Sucked?’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube