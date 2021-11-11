We all love Friends and it’s really difficult to choose one character because all six of them were amazing. The cast includes Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when a fan called Matt Joey’s dad and his reaction to the same was epic.

Advertisement

The show has had a successful run for 10 glorious years and is still one of the most popular shows of all time.

Advertisement

It was in 2019 when Matt LeBlanc appeared on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’ and narrated a fan story. Matt played the character of Joey Tribbiani on Friends for ten years and was a breakthrough character in her career. It got her fame, money and everything else one could wish for in life.

Recalling the incident, Matt LeBlanc told the show hosts, “I was walking down the street one day, this was a few years ago, this kid, he must have been 13, 14, he’s like, ‘Oh my God, you’re Joey’s dad!'”

And well can you guess how the actor responded to the young fan? LeBlanc said, “And, my response was, ‘Scram!’ Like an old guy would say.”

Take a look at the video here:

Did you happen to take a look at the comments section on the post?

A fan reacted to this video and commented, “I use “Scram” all the time. Lol😂 You are a great human Matt!” Another fan commented, “And now, not only am I missing Joey & friends, I’m SO missing Man With a Plan❣️😉” A third fan commented, “He has not changed a bit, the way he said “are you.. are you Joey’s Dad” is so in Joey’s tone ❤️”.

What are your thoughts on Matt LeBlanc reacting to a fan calling him Joey’s dad? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Reminded Kit Harington Of Having S*x In S06 & Asked “Did You Remember They Filmed That?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube