Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. The sports comedy drama has recovered its budget and gained a successful verdict. It is now inching towards the hit tag, which is 32 crores away. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sitaare Zameen Par Domestic Collection

In 17 days, Sitaare Zameen Par has accumulated 148.12 crore net in India. It is facing competition from Housefull 5, Maa and Metro In Dino but continues to dominate the ticket windows. There are also two big competitors from Hollywood – F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth, but Aamir Khan starrer refuses to slow down.

Sitaare Zameen Par Budget

As per multiple reports, RS Prasanna’s directorial is mounted on a decent budget of 90 crores. It is now in the safe with a return on investment of 58.12 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the formula, Sitaare Zameen Par has minted profits of 64.57%. In order to attain the hit tag, Aamir Khan starrer must earn double its investment, i.e., 180 crores.

This means Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer must add around 32 crores more to the kitty in order to become a hit.

Will SZP gain the hit verdict?

There’s no big competition in Bollywood until the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 on July 25, 2025. Sitaare Zameen Par has approximately 18 days to mint moolah until the arrival of Ajay Devgn starrer at the box office.

The run has been rock-steady, which means Aamir Khan’s film will easily attain the hit tag. The bad spell will break after almost 7 years as his last hit was Dangal, back in 2016.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 148.12 crores

India gross: 174.78 crores

ROI: 64.57%

Verdict: Success

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Day 25: With 403% Profits, Beats Chhaava To Become Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News