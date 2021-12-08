Had to put your vacation plans on hold? Turn to your screens for comfort with this list of diverse titles and characters from across the world that are sure to steal your hearts. Grab a tub of popcorn, dim the lights and explore Squid Game, Red Notice and these gems of Netflix from your homes:

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, the upcoming movie follows Kate Dibiask, an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy as they make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Marvel at this dynamic duo trying to convince the world to just look up!

Squid Game

Advertisement

The series that took the world by storm, Squid Game takes you through a mysterious game for people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won (South Korean currency). Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game? Find out now!

Red Notice

The FBI’s top profiler John Hartley’s global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop”, played by Gal Gadot. This upcoming high-flying adventure promises to take you around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and much more. Red Notice is truly a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse .

Never Have I Ever

Indian-American teenager Devi in this coming-of-age comedy, continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships as her friends, family, and feelings don’t make it easy on her.

D.P

Jun-ho, who unexpectedly becomes a member of the deserter pursuit (D.P.) team after joining the military, teams up with Ho-yeol and faces the unknown truth and inevitable reality of those that ended up running away from base.

Vincenzo

During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, Vincenzo, gives an unrivaled conglomerate a taste of their own medicine with a side of justice. With Song Joong-ki’s phenomenal performance, this Korean masterpiece is truly a must watch!

Sex Education – Season 2

In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. It’s a new year and Otis is getting into a new relationship, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff as we go back to school with our favourite students from Moordale Secondary.

La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5

What began as a robbery will turn into a war as the Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Even though the gang have managed to rescue Lisbon, their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. Part 5 of this iconic Spanish series will mark the end of the greatest heist in history. Watch now!

Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Starrer’s Box Office Predictions Are In & The Numbers Are Surprising!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube