As the world waits for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on the 16th of December, the female lead of the franchise, Zendaya has been making headlines about her new film and her relationship with her co-star, Tom Holland. With new upcoming projects, one might think that the ‘Euphoria’ star’s kitty is full, but recently, the actress expressed her future goals in something other than acting.

Well, as the busiest star working in Hollywood at the moment, the former Disney star has been winning hearts with her performances. But, now Zendaya has expressed her desire to transcend beyond MCU and take up a directorial project.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo, Zendaya steered clear about her romantic life but divulged about her passion project of directing a simple love story between two black girls.

Zendaya also revealed that she does not have a laid-out career path but the possibility of directing a project seems exciting in the near future as she takes a keen interest in the film-making process while being on the sets.

“I’ve never really thought, I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that. I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?’ Because we’ve got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”

Zendaya is already an accomplished actress and producer and her passion LGBTQ project would have a simple and nuanced lens to showcase the love story between two Black girls. She wants to give an honest representation without the traumatic material as often shown in most coming out stories on the screen.

The Spider-Man actress wants her story to open doors to more Black LGBTQ+ voices with an intersectional tonality being represented in exploring gender identities in any coming of age story.

“I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are,” says Zendaya.

Adding further, she said, “Our existence is broad and expansive and beautiful, and to see all the different emotional colors of what it means to be a young Black girl—I would like to see that because I don’t think I’ve seen many depictions of it.”

We hope that Zendaya with her talent can step up to the role of a storyteller and advocate for Black LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood.

