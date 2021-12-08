Henry Cavill has a lot more coming up now. The actor who recently wrapped up Enola Holmes 2 that features him as Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown, also has The Witcher 2 releasing on December 17. But amid all of that, there goes no single month that he fails to make a headline for Superman. The actor who has played the Kryptonian Prince for DCEU, made it his USP and people now want him to comeback. He feels the same it seems as he still has the costume on his closet.

We all the Superman reboot and how JJ Abrams went ahead without Henry, that did create an uproar against the studio. So there is no surety as to when Cavill gets to play the Blue Boy Scout again. A couple of weeks ago he spoke about how there is a lot more potential to take the story ahead and also has a plan. He spoke about the emotional aspect that he added and wasn’t in the script.

Now, Henry Cavill is talking about his career-defining character yet again. Cavill has expressed that he is all ready to play Superman again as he said, “I do still have the outfit,” Cavill told Comicbook, “Just in case, yes I do, yes I do. Ready and waiting for the phone calls.” Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In the course of conversation about Superman, Henry Cavill added, “Yeah, it was so much fun. It was the kind of thing where even I, after it’s been so long since I put the suit on, professionally. You look back and you think, ‘What a wonderful opportunity. Even if I were to stop acting tomorrow, and go live on a yacht or a steamboat or travel the Med[iteranean]… I can still look back and say I’ve worn a cape and leaped about the place and entertained some people.”

Henry Cavill is indeed our Superman and we aren’t ready to let him leave the mantle so soon. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

